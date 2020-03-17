Skip Navigation
Title:  U.S. Public School Students Enrolled in Schools With Violent Incidents and Hate Crimes
Description: This report estimates the number and percentage of public school students who were enrolled in a school where any violent incidents and hate crimes occurred at school in 2007–08 and 2017–18, as reported by school principals. It also investigates whether these incidents occurred in schools in which a sworn law enforcement officer was present at least once a week.
Cover Date: March 2020
Web Release: March 17, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020007
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: Crime and Safety Surveys (CSS)
Keywords:
Crime (see also violence and safety)
Safety in the schools
Violence
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Rachel Hansen.
 
 
