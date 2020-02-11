Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Start Time for U.S. Public High Schools
Description: This Data Point report describes the average start time for public high schools in the United States during the 2017-18 school year by school characteristics and state.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: February 2020
Web Release: February 11, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020006
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Data Point
Survey/Program Areas: National Teacher and Principal Survey (NTPS)
Keywords:
Public schools
Schools
Questions: For questions about the content of this Data Point, please contact:
Maura Spiegelman.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences