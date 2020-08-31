|Title:
|High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09) Postsecondary Education Transcript Study and Student Financial Aid Records Data File Documentation
|This data file documentation accompanies new data files for the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09) Postsecondary Education Transcript Study and Student Financial Aid Records Collection (PETS-SR). HSLS:09 follows a nationally representative sample of students who were ninth-graders in fall 2009 from high school into postsecondary education and the workforce. The PETS-SR data collection was conducted between spring 2017 and fall 2018, approximately 4 years after high school graduation for most of the cohort. These data allow researchers to examine postsecondary coursetaking experiences and financial aid awards for the subset of fall 2009 ninth-graders who enrolled in postsecondary education after high school.
|August 2020
|August 31, 2020
|NCES 2020004
|NCES
|Michael A. Duprey Daniel J. Pratt David H. Wilson Donna M. Jewell Derick S. Brown Lesa R. Caves Satkartar K. Kinney Tiffany L. Mattox Nichole Smith Ritchie James E. Rogers Colleen M. Spagnardi Jamie D. Wescott
|User's Manual/Data File Documentation
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Postsecondary Education Transcript Collections (PETS)
For questions about the content of this User's Manual/Data File Documentation, please contact:
Elise Christopher.