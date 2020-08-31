Skip Navigation
Title:  High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09) Postsecondary Education Transcript Study and Student Financial Aid Records Data File Documentation
Description: This data file documentation accompanies new data files for the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09) Postsecondary Education Transcript Study and Student Financial Aid Records Collection (PETS-SR). HSLS:09 follows a nationally representative sample of students who were ninth-graders in fall 2009 from high school into postsecondary education and the workforce. The PETS-SR data collection was conducted between spring 2017 and fall 2018, approximately 4 years after high school graduation for most of the cohort. These data allow researchers to examine postsecondary coursetaking experiences and financial aid awards for the subset of fall 2009 ninth-graders who enrolled in postsecondary education after high school.
Cover Date: August 2020
Web Release: August 31, 2020
Publication #: NCES 2020004
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: User's Manual/Data File Documentation
Survey/Program Areas: High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
Postsecondary Education Transcript Collections (PETS)
Keywords:
Coursetaking/transcripts
Longitudinal studies
Postsecondary Education Transcripts (PETS)
Student financial aid
For questions about the content of this User's Manual/Data File Documentation, please contact:
Elise Christopher.
 
 
