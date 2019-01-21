|Title:
|High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09): A First Look at the Postsecondary Transcripts and Student Financial Aid Records of Fall 2009 Ninth-Graders
|Description:
|This First Look report provides selected findings from the High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09) Postsecondary Education Transcript Study and Student Financial Aid Records Collection (PETS-SR). HSLS:09 follows a nationally representative sample of students who were ninth-graders in fall 2009 from high school into postsecondary education and the workforce. The PETS-SR data collection was conducted between spring 2017 and fall 2018, approximately 4 years after high school graduation for most of the cohort. These data allow researchers to examine postsecondary coursetaking experiences and financial aid awards for the subset of fall 2009 ninth-graders who enrolled in postsecondary education after high school.
|Online Availability:
|
Need Help Viewing PDF files?
|Cover Date:
|January 2020
|Web Release:
|January 21, 2019
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020003
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Chen, Xianglei Duprey, Michael A. Ritchie, Nichole Smith Caves, Lesa R. Pratt, Daniel J. Wilson, David H. Brown, Frederick S. Leu, Katherine
|Type of Product:
|First Look / ED TAB
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
High School Longitudinal Study of 2009 (HSLS:09)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this First Look / ED TAB, please contact:
Elise Christopher.