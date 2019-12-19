Title: Homeschooling in the United States: Results from the 2012 and 2016 Parent and Family Involvement Survey (PFI-NHES:2012 and 2016)

Description: This publication provides tables and figures showing data about the experiences of homeschooled students in 2012 and 2016. Topics include homeschooling rates, reasons homeschooled, providers of homeschool instruction (including virtual instruction and schools), teaching style and curriculum sources, subject areas, and homeschool activities.

Cover Date: December 2019

Web Release: December 19, 2019

Print Release: December 19, 2019

Publication # : NCES 2020001

Authors: Jiashan Cui and Rachel Hanson, American Institutes for Research

Type of Product: Tables