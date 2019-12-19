Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES
Title:  Homeschooling in the United States: Results from the 2012 and 2016 Parent and Family Involvement Survey (PFI-NHES:2012 and 2016)
Description: This publication provides tables and figures showing data about the experiences of homeschooled students in 2012 and 2016. Topics include homeschooling rates, reasons homeschooled, providers of homeschool instruction (including virtual instruction and schools), teaching style and curriculum sources, subject areas, and homeschool activities.
Online Availability: PDF FileNeed Help Viewing PDF files?
Cover Date: December 2019
Web Release: December 19, 2019
Print Release:
Publication #: NCES 2020001
General Ordering Information
Center/Program: NCES
Authors:
Type of Product: Tables
Survey/Program Areas: National Household Education Survey (NHES)
Keywords:
Home schooling
Parental involvement in education
Questions: For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Sarah Grady.
 
 
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences