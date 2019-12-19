|Title:
|Homeschooling in the United States: Results from the 2012 and 2016 Parent and Family Involvement Survey (PFI-NHES:2012 and 2016)
|Description:
|This publication provides tables and figures showing data about the experiences of homeschooled students in 2012 and 2016. Topics include homeschooling rates, reasons homeschooled, providers of homeschool instruction (including virtual instruction and schools), teaching style and curriculum sources, subject areas, and homeschool activities.
|Online Availability:
|
Need Help Viewing PDF files?
|Cover Date:
|December 2019
|Web Release:
|December 19, 2019
|Print Release:
|December 19, 2019
|Publication #:
|NCES 2020001
General Ordering Information
|Center/Program:
|NCES
|Authors:
|Jiashan Cui and Rachel Hanson, American Institutes for Research
|Type of Product:
|Tables
|Survey/Program Areas:
|
National Household Education Survey (NHES)
|Keywords:
|Questions:
|
For questions about the content of this Tables, please contact:
Sarah Grady.