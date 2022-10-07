Data Product of the Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) Study

Description of the 2018 NAEP ORF Public-Use Data Product

The 2018 NAEP grade 4 Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) public-use data file (NCES 2022-084) provides data on 1,800 public-school fourth-grade students who participated in the 2018 Oral Reading Fluency study. For each record, the data file contains all of the variables reported in the 2018 NAEP Oral Reading Fluency Study, such as (a) oral reading performance variables (e.g., passage reading accuracy, rate, and expression), (b) student contextual information (e.g., gender), (c) NAEP reading scores and achievement-level and below NAEP Basic subgroup variables, and (d) student sample weights and replicate weights.

The folder Y49ORFP contains the 2018 NAEP ORF study data product files, including the 2018 NAEP ORF data, codebook, control files for analysis in SAS and Stata, and example programs. Before using these data, the user should be aware of the assessment design and its implications for analysis, which are documented in the accompanying Data Companion.

The Data Companion also contains more information on the contents and use of the data files in this folder. The Data Companion is provided in the "Companion" directory in the folder and can be browsed and printed using the Adobe Acrobat Reader, which is available free of charge on the Adobe website (https://www.adobe.com/).

