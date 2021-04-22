 Skip to main content
Skip Navigation
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Menu
Contact
Tools
ED.gov
Newsflash
Search IES

NAEP 2021 student data collection postponed until 2022.

Learn More

The 2018 NAEP Oral Reading Fluency Study

The 2018 NAEP Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) study is conducted by NCES to examine fourth-grade students’ ability to read passages out loud with sufficient speed, accuracy, and expression, as well as foundational skills to gauge underlying sources of poor fluency. Oral reading fluency and foundational skills are important components of reading that are necessary for successful reading comprehension. Because the NAEP reading assessment measures reading comprehension only, the ORF study provides valuable supplemental information about students who have difficulty in reading comprehension. A nationally representative sample of about 1,800 fourth-graders from 180 public schools participated in the ORF study.

2018 Oral Reading Fluency Study Results

HighlightsExplore a summary of findings from the 2018 Oral Reading Fluency Study
Read the highlightsclick to open the PDF ReportSee the full technical report from the 2018 Oral Reading Fluency Study
Read the studyclick to open the PDF
Design of the StudyData CollectionScoringResultsIllustrative Student Oral ReadingsImplications

2018 NAEP Oral Reading Fluency Study Task Tutorial

See how the oral reading assessment was administered to fourth-graders in 2018.

0:36
NAEP Oral Reading Fluency: Passage Tutorial Video
2018 NAEP ORF Study: Passage Reading Tutorial
0:27
NAEP Oral Reading Fluency: Pseudoword List Tutorial Video
2018 NAEP ORF Study: Word List Reading Tutorial
0:20
NAEP Oral Reading Fluency: Word List Tutorial Video
2018 NAEP ORF Study: Pseudoword List Reading Tutorial

Frequently Asked Questions

Explore the frequently asked questions about the 2018 NAEP Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) Study

Explore FAQ

NAEP Oral Reading Fluency Study Publications

 
Report ReleaseHighlights of the 2018 NAEP Oral Reading Fluency StudyApril 27, 2021click to open pdf.
 
Report ReleaseThe 2018 NAEP Oral Reading Fluency StudyApril 27, 2021click to open pdf.
 
Report ReleaseFourth-Grade Students Reading Aloud: NAEP 2002 Special Study of Oral ReadingOctober 27, 2005
 
Report ReleaseNAEPFacts: Listening to Children Read Aloud: Oral FluencyAugust 15, 1995
Last updated 22 April 2021 (DS)
IES    
NCES
National Center for
Education Statistics
Explore the Institute of Education Sciences