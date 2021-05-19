United States4,5 86.5 74.9 92.5 — — 82.5 81.1 90.2 — 81.3 71.3 70.6 — —

State or jurisdiction

Alabama 90.6 93 95 96 82 88.0 88.2 92.2 92 85.5 72 68.9 74 67

Alaska 79.1 68 87 89 81 77 74.0 84.4 75 72.3 68 59 58 54

Arizona 77.3 63.9 91 92 78 74.0 71.7 83.0 72.8 73.6 55.2 66.2 48.6 45

Arkansas6 88.8 89 86 94 70 86.7 84.5 90.9 86 86.2 84.4 84.1 78 65

California 84.3 76 92.2 92.6 84 82.2 76.9 87.9 78.6 81.2 69.1 68.4 69.7 58.2

Colorado 81.9 67 90 91 73 75.4 76.6 86.1 82 72.3 70.2 61.8 56.7 31

Connecticut 88.3 88 95 95 >=90 79.7 80.0 93.4 90 80.6 67 68.1 65 47

Delaware 89.0 83 95 95 >=50 86 87 90.5 89 82 76 73.0 73 74

District of Columbia 73.0 >=50 88 87 >=50 64.0 72.9 93.0 >=907 62 56 56 55 53

Florida 90.2 84 97.7 98.0 90 89.7 86.9 91.9 90.7 87.1 85.8 82.9 80.0 57

Georgia 83.8 76 92.5 — — 77.8 81.4 87.3 85.7 79.7 62.0 70.2 65.8 ‡

Hawaii 86.3 † 86.6 94 80.2 81 84.0 86 † 81.6 71 65 69 697

Idaho 82.2 65 87 89 76 75.7 69 84.2 79 73.8 65 59 61 40

Illinois ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡ ‡

Indiana6 90.9 89 96 96 >=90 88.1 84.5 92.5 88.0 89.8 89 79.1 88 67

Iowa 91.8 83 92 94 76 84.8 81 93.8 89 85.5 77 76.4 76 64

Kansas 88.2 82 94 95 78 83.8 80 90.3 87 81.3 83.5 80.9 68 62

Kentucky 91.1 90 94 94 88 84.4 83.3 92.8 89 88.1 74 78.0 85 —

Louisiana 82.9 787 94 94 78 72.7 78.9 87.8 83 78.4 50 68.6 67 54

Maine 87.4 72 94 >=95 >=80 82 83 87.8 82 78.9 81 74 62 53

Maryland 86.8 87 95.9 96.0 90 71.6 84.7 94.1 92 79.3 55.6 68.5 66 50

Massachusetts 89.0 86 95.0 95.0 >=95 77.2 83.1 93.2 89 80.6 68.3 74.9 64 58

Michigan 82.1 74 93.0 93.4 78 75.5 70.4 85.4 76.8 71.7 73.7 59.3 60.0 40

Minnesota 83.8 56 88.9 89.1 737 70.4 69.2 89.0 73 71.6 66.2 65 50 —

Mississippi 87.7 81 92 91 >=807 84 86.1 89.9 86 85.9 62 55.4 75 65

Missouri 89.5 88 93 — — 86.6 78.8 92.2 87 82.5 73 77.2 78 69

Montana 85.9 68 92 94 >=80 82 77 88.7 84 76.8 65 75 63 717

Nebraska 87.5 72 86 87 73 77.7 75 92.2 83 79.7 52 65 63 55

Nevada 82.6 74 91.8 93 85 81.3 69.5 86.4 85 79.1 75.3 66.0 75 50

New Hampshire 88.1 85 92 92 >=50 74 77 89.4 84 75.0 67 73 58 43

New Jersey 91.0 89 96.8 96.9 94 84.8 85.7 95.0 92 85.0 73.1 80.4 74 55

New Mexico8 76.9 72 87 — — 76.1 74 80.8 <> 71.8 75.8 66.4 59 39

New York 83.5 75 89.8 90.1 82 74.6 75.3 90.4 83.2 77.2 39.0 60.7 61.0 57

North Carolina 87.6 85 94.4 — — 81.7 85.2 90.8 85.3 82.3 71.4 72.1 72.3 57

North Dakota 89.0 73 88 90 75 78 82 92.2 — 77 837 72.0 65 73

Ohio 84.4 78 91.4 — — 76.4 72.4 87.6 80.5 74.3 68.0 56.9 58.7 57

Oklahoma 80.8 80.3 83 85 697 76.5 75 82.8 84.1 87.2 84 88.1 66 587

Oregon 82.6 67 90 92 77 79.5 76 84.0 81 77.6 65 68.0 60.5 —

Pennsylvania 87.4 78 92.7 92.9 83 77.2 76.5 91.4 81.4 79.6 69.0 72.8 70 56

Rhode Island 83.6 69 91 92 >=80 75.9 80 87.9 77.0 75.9 69 63 57 57

South Carolina 82.2 817 93 — — 80.1 77.5 85.3 — 76.2 81.1 55.8 64 44

South Dakota 84.2 53 83 86 <50 72 80 89.9 78 69 65 69 53 43

Tennessee 90.4 91 95 95 93 82.6 84.2 93.9 — 84.3 68.8 74.5 78 60

Texas9 — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

Utah 88.2 73 87 90 84 80.2 79 90.7 88 78.4 73 73.3 — —

Vermont 83.1 >=50 74 <> <> 82 70 84.6 76 75 497 69 557 —

Virginia 88.8 88 95.4 95.5 94 75.4 86.4 93.0 91.9 82.5 63.4 67.5 62 54

Washington 83.0 70 89.4 91.1 77 77.8 76.4 84.8 84.0 75.2 68.5 64.5 69.4 50

West Virginia 92.1 >=80 >=95 >=95 >=50 93 86 92.4 88 87.1 >=95 84 82 —

Wisconsin 90.4 85 92 93 85 83.7 70.9 94.2 87 81.6 77 69.7 67 60

Wyoming 82.3 62 86 89 >=50 78 667 84.1 80 71.6 60 63 64 —

Puerto Rico 78.1 — — — — 78.1 — >=50 58 77.0 657 76.6 75 <>

— Not available.

† Not applicable.

‡ These data were suppressed due to concerns with data quality. For more information, please review the SY 2019–20 4-year ACGR file documentation, available on the EDFacts Initiative site: https://www2.ed.gov/about/inits/ed/edfacts/data-files/index.html#acgr.

<> Data were suppressed to protect the confidentiality of individual student data.

≥ Greater than or equal to. The estimate has been top coded to protect the confidentiality of individual student data. Rates reported as whole numbers are rounded to protect the confidentiality of individual students.

< Less than. The estimate has been bottom coded to protect the confidentiality of individual student data. Rates reported as whole numbers are rounded to protect the confidentiality of individual students.

1 The United States 4-year ACGR for American Indian/Alaska Native students was estimated assuming that Hawaii's student counts were zero for this subgroup.

2 No United States 4-year ACGR was calculated for the following subgroups, as not all states report these values: Asian, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and Two or More Races.

3 No United States 4-year ACGR was calculated for the following subgroups: Homeless Enrolled and Foster Care. Although this is the third year of collection of data for these subgroups for the 4-year ACGR, data stability within and across states has not yet been achieved for these subgroups.

4 The United States 4-year ACGR includes the 50 states and the District of Columbia only. Data for Puerto Rico are excluded.

5 The United States 4-year ACGR was estimated using both the reported 4-year ACGR data from the reporting states and the District of Columbia and using imputed data for Illinois and Texas.

6 Arkansas and Indiana data had an unexpected percentage point change compared to data in the prior school year. Both states indicated the change was due to the COVID pandemic (see data notes under supporting materials).

7 ED compares current to prior-year data and looks for unexpected changes. In some cases, percentage-point changes are associated with a small subgroup size. The following states had at least a 10-percentage-point change for one or more subgroups, but also had small subgroup sizes: District of Columbia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Vermont, and Wyoming. Data verification was not requested, and a data note will not be present in the supporting materials. ED urges caution when interpreting those changes.

8 New Mexico reported the graduation rate for students of Two or More Races but did not report the number of graduated students or the number of students in the adjusted cohort for this subgroup. The adjusted cohort number is needed to determine how to privacy protect the data. For this reason, the rate has been suppressed.

9 Texas did not submit data by the due date of 5/19/2021 (see EDFacts documentation under supporting materials).

NOTE: Under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, any student who receives a regular high school diploma, or higher diploma, within 4 years from when the student first started grade 9 is counted as a graduate in the 4-year adjusted cohort graduation rate (ACGR). For SY 2019–20, some State educational agencies (SEAs) may have changed their requirements for a regular high school diploma to account for the impact of COVID-19. Changes to requirements for a regular high school diploma are at the discretion of the SEA. NCES advises caution when interpreting changes between 2019–20 and prior years as the data may not be completely comparable. Data users should also be aware that there are also differences in how states define and calculate for certain subgroups; state differences are particularly variable for the subgroup of children with disabilities. State also define how students are reported by race and ethnicity. Hispanic includes reporting as Latino, unless specified, the other categories exclude Hispanic origin. Black includes reporting as African American. Asian/Pacific Islander includes reporting as Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander. American Indian includes reporting as Alaska Native. Variances of +/- 3 percentage points in graduation rates from year-to- prior year for any subgroup over 500 in cohort size were addressed with states through ED's Coordinated Data Quality Review. State data may vary from year to year for a number of reasons. States may change their data after the final deadline for submission to ED for inclusion in public release files, including the National Graduation Rate Table. The data in the National Graduation Rate Table may not align with data reported on state data websites. For information on the quality of the state-level 4-year adjusted cohort graduation rate data, go to the EDFacts Initiative site to review public file documentation and data notes (tip: not all states submit data notes): https://www2.ed.gov/about/inits/ed/edfacts/data-files/index.html#acgr. For more information on how these data are defined and collected, go to the EDFacts Initiative site to review SY 2019–20 file specifications for FS150 and FS151.