United States4 85.8 74.3 92.6 — — 81.7 79.6 89.4 — 80.0 69.2 68.2 — —

Alabama 91.7 94 95 95 85 90.6 89.8 92.8 93 87.4 76 69.6 81 66

Alaska 80.4 68 87 90 80 80 79 85.7 76 74.7 72 60 56 49

Arizona 77.8 67.1 90 91 80 74.4 73.3 82.7 75 73.5 50 69.0 57 45

Arkansas 87.6 79 89 94 76 84.7 83.4 89.6 87 84.8 82.8 82.6 76 68

California 84.5 75 93.7 94.0 85 82.1 76.8 88.4 76.8 81.1 68.7 67.7 70.0 56.0

Colorado 81.1 65 89 90 76 74.0 74.4 85.9 81 70.9 68.6 59.2 55.6 27

Connecticut 88.5 92 96 <> ≥90% 80.2 79.9 93.3 88 80.4 71 67.8 66 50

Delaware 89.0 83 94 <> ≥50% 86 88 90.6 89 82 76 73 73 74

District of Columbia 68.9 <> 90 <> <> 60 68.7 93 79 58.6 51 51 49 45

Florida 87.2 78 95.2 95.7 87 86.1 81.9 90.4 88.4 83.2 75.2 81.0 74.3 51

Georgia 82.0 76 90.8 — — 75.9 79.6 85.6 82.3 77.2 59.3 62.9 63.9 39

Hawaii 85.2 † 85.6 93 78.5 85 83 84 † 80.7 70 63 63 44

Idaho 80.8 68 86 89 76 73.9 74 82.6 79 72.5 74 56 57 39

Illinois 86.2 78 94.9 93.9 80 82.2 76.5 90.8 86.9 78.3 72.0 69.9 66.5 54

Indiana 87.2 82 95 96 79 83.7 77.2 89.4 82.9 82.7 76 71.4 77 57

Iowa 91.6 77 91 92 77 84.5 82 93.3 88 85.2 79 76.1 75 72

Kansas 87.2 76 94 94 77 83.2 80 89.3 83 80.2 82.3 78.4 66 57

Kentucky 90.6 ≥90% 94 94 88 84 83.2 92.1 89 87.8 74 75.5 16 —

Louisiana 80.1 88 89 90 72 67.1 75.6 85.9 84 74.4 41 64.7 66 53

Maine 87.4 78 94 <> ≥80% 82 80 87.8 82 78.4 80 73 62 48

Maryland 86.9 81 96.3 96.5 88 72.4 84.3 93.4 91 77.7 53.7 63.5 65 48

Massachusetts 88.0 83 95.0 95.2 86 74.4 79.9 92.7 88 78.5 64.6 73.9 61 58

Michigan 81.4 70 91.3 91.6 81 76.6 70.2 84.7 76.2 70.8 73.2 57.8 58.4 44

Minnesota 83.7 51 87.3 87.6 61 69.9 69.9 88.7 72 71.1 67.2 63.0 49 —

Mississippi 85.0 82 92 <> ≥50% 83 81.9 88.4 86 82.2 66 42.2 70 60

Missouri 89.7 85 92 — — 86.3 80.6 91.9 89 82.6 73 76.7 76 71

Montana 86.6 67 92 ≥95% <> 83 78 89.6 83 77.6 65 78 71 87

Nebraska 88.4 71 84 84 75 80.5 78 92.5 82 81.4 49 69 60 51

Nevada 84.1 74 93.3 94 89 83.0 72.2 87.3 86 80.8 76.8 67.2 86 44

New Hampshire 88.4 ≥80% 91 <> ≥50% 76 76 89.5 85 77.2 65 72 64 39

New Jersey 90.6 92 96.9 97.0 92 84.5 83.3 94.9 91 84.0 75.4 79.2 75 58

New Mexico 75.1 70 86 86 — 74.5 67 79.0 — 70.0 73.3 64.7 52 38

New York 82.8 70 89.7 89.9 81 72.9 73.9 90.2 83.6 76.4 34.3 58.8 59.3 54

North Carolina 86.5 81 94.5 — — 81.1 83.7 89.6 83.9 81.8 71.4 69.8 69.5 59

North Dakota 88.3 72 86 <> ≥80% 74 81 91.8 — 77 72 73 61 65

Ohio 82.0 71 90.7 — — 73.4 69.4 85.3 76.9 71.0 65.2 48.0 54.0 52

Oklahoma5 84.9 84.8 87 87 81 81.8 80.1 86.3 86.6 78.8 69 79.1 72 70

Oregon 80.0 68 90 92 78 76.2 70 81.3 80 74.4 60 63.4 55.4 —

Pennsylvania 86.5 80 93.2 93.4 86 75.4 75.0 90.6 79.5 79.9 68.6 70.7 70 53

Rhode Island 83.9 70 88 <> ≥80% 76.1 81 88.2 80 76.7 69 64 65 50

South Carolina 81.1 71 93 — — 79.5 76.4 84.2 — 84.3 79.3 54.4 67 52

South Dakota 84.1 54 90 <> <> 74 79 89.7 75 75 73 72 59 47

Tennessee 90.5 90 95 95 94 84.4 84.6 93.4 — 84.4 72 73.9 78 61

Texas 90.0 87 96.1 96.4 88 88.2 86.2 93.7 91.4 87.2 78.0 77.9 79.8 63

Utah 87.4 79 88 91 83 79.5 75 89.7 87 77.3 73 72.4 ‡ ‡

Vermont 84.5 <> 83 <> <> 78 71 85.7 75 76 63 71 68 —

Virginia 87.5 87 93.8 94.0 86 72.9 84.1 92.1 91.3 79.6 56.0 62.9 61 50

Washington 81.1 62 88.6 90.5 75 75.7 73.7 82.9 81.3 72.3 62.6 62.2 55.8 46

West Virginia 91.3 75 ≥95% ≥95% ≥50% 91 88 91.5 86 80 92 78.7 78 ‡

Wisconsin 90.1 79 92 92 83 82.8 71.4 93.8 86 80.5 75 69.8 68 53

Wyoming 82.1 59 87 <> ≥50% 77 78 83.8 82 71.9 67 59 65 —

Puerto Rico 77.0 — — — — 77.1 — 56 60 76.7 54 67.8 74 <>

— Not available.

† Hawaii does not report the "American Indian / Alaska Native" and "Two or more races" racial subgroups because they are not identified as major racial and ethnic subgroups as explained in Hawaii's Consolidated State Plan.

‡ These data were suppressed due to concerns with data quality. For more information, please review the SY 2018–19 4-year ACGR file documentation, available on the EDFacts Initiative site: https://www2.ed.gov/about/inits/ed/edfacts/data-files/index.html#acgr.

<> Data were suppressed to protect the confidentiality of individual student data.

≥ Greater than or equal to. The estimate has been top coded to protect the confidentiality of individual student data. Rates reported as whole numbers are rounded to protect the confidentiality of individual students.

1 The United States 4-year ACGR for American Indian/Alaska Native students was estimated assuming that Hawaii's student counts were zero for this subgroup.

2 No national 4-year ACGR was calculated for the following subgroups, as not all states report these values: Asian, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and Two or More Races.

3 No national 4-year ACGR was calculated for the following subgroups, as not all states reported these values: Homeless Enrolled and Foster Care. This is the second year of collection of these subgroups for the 4-year ACGR. (Link to EDFacts file specifications: https://www2.ed.gov/about/inits/ed/edfacts/sy-18-19-nonxml.html).

4 The United States total includes the 50 states and the District of Columbia only. Data for Puerto Rico are excluded.

5 Oklahoma's children with disabilites graduation rate data for SY 2017–18 were resubmitted after the publication of National Graduation Rates SY 2017–18 (58.3% to 76.43%). For this reason, the year to year comparison in ED's Coordinated Data Review did not warrant a data note for SY 2018–19 CWD data as it is now within 2% of change.

NOTE: The 4-year ACGR is the number of students who graduate in 4 years with a regular high school diploma divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class. From the beginning of 9th grade (or the earliest high school grade), students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is "adjusted" by adding any students who subsequently transfer into the cohort and subtracting any students who subsequently transfer out, emigrate to another country, or die. There are some differences in how states implemented the requirements for the ACGR, leading to the potential for differences across states in how the rates are calculated. This is particularly applicable to the population of children with disabilities. Black includes African American, Hispanic includes Latino, Asian/Pacific Islander includes Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, and American Indian includes Alaska Native. Race categories exclude Hispanic origin unless specified.

NOTE: Variances of +/- 3 percentage points in graduation rates from year-to-year for any subgroup over 500 in cohort size were addressed with states through ED's Coordinated Data Quality Review. State data may vary from year to year for a number of reasons. If states submit data after the final deadline for inclusion in public release files, including the National Graduation Rate Table, these data may not align with data reported on state data websites. For information on data quality of the state level 4-year adjusted cohort graduation rate data, go to the EDFacts Initiative site to review public file documentation and data notes, as well as public data files released at the LEA (district) and school levels: https://www2.ed.gov/about/inits/ed/edfacts/data-files/index.html#acgr.