United States3 85.3 73.5 92.2 — — 81.0 79.0 89.1 — 79.5 68.3 67.1 — —

Alabama 90.0 90 94 94 85 87.6 87.7 91.5 91 84.4 64 68.0 78 77

Alaska 78.5 69 84 88 74 76 73 83.7 74 71.9 61 57 57 55

Arizona 78.7 67.8 89 90 76 75.7 73.7 83.4 75 73.0 47 67.7 52 45

Arkansas 89.2 84 88 95 73 85.8 85.6 91.2 90 86.8 83 84.6 81 74

California 83.0 70.5 93.0 93.6 81 80.6 73.3 87.0 73.2 79.6 67.9 66.3 68.9 53.1

Colorado 80.8 68 89 90 74 73.4 74.4 85.3 83 70.7 67.0 58.6 55.4 25

Connecticut 88.4 85 96 <> ≥90% 78.6 80.6 93.4 88 79.5 67 65.0 70 48

Delaware 86.9 76 95 <> ≥50% 82 83.2 89.9 91 78 69 69 83 62

District of Columbia 68.5 <> 88 <> <> 65 67.0 89 ≥90% 58.9 56 47 44 46

Florida 86.3 80 95.5 95.8 89 85.4 81.2 89.3 87.3 82.3 75.2 77.4 73.9 50

Georgia 81.6 77 90.3 — — 74.6 79.4 84.9 82.0 77.1 57.9 61.1 61 37

Hawaii 84.5 — 84.6 92 76.7 80 82 86 — 79.5 68 64 66 57

Idaho 80.7 61 83 86 72 75.9 71 82.3 74 72.3 76 59 58 47

Illinois 86.5 80 93.9 94.1 84 82.0 77.6 91.1 85.5 78.7 72.0 71.6 67.8 56

Indiana 88.1 84 95 96 83 84.3 79.4 90.0 84.9 84.5 69 72.6 82 68

Iowa 91.4 76 91 93 75 83.9 81 93.2 88 84.4 79 76.5 73 76

Kansas 87.2 79 93 93 81 81.3 79 89.7 86 80.0 80.5 80.0 68 61

Kentucky 90.3 89 95 95 85 83 82.0 91.9 88 87.8 70 74.8 84 —

Louisiana 81.4 89 92 92 76 68 78.1 85.5 81 75.5 36 59.3 60 35

Maine 86.7 71 92 <> ≥80% 83 78 87.3 79 77.8 76 74 57 56

Maryland 87.1 90 96.2 96.5 84 72.2 84.8 93.2 90 78.8 51.0 66.8 67 59

Massachusetts 87.8 83 94.3 94.3 90 73.8 80.1 92.2 87 77.4 64.1 72.4 71 61

Michigan 80.6 70 91.0 91.2 87 74.4 70.0 83.9 74.9 70.0 71.2 57.5 57.0 40

Minnesota 83.2 51 86.5 86.6 76 66.8 67.4 88.4 72 70.2 65.7 62.3 47 —

Mississippi 84.0 86 93 <> ≥80% 79 80.7 87.7 82 80.8 55 38.4 71 80

Missouri 89.2 87 92 — — 84.7 80.0 91.6 88 82.1 71 75.8 76 69

Montana 86.4 68 90 93 76 79 80 89.4 82 78.0 63 77 66 75

Nebraska 88.7 71 82 <> ≥80% 80.9 78 92.5 85 81.2 49 69 59 —

Nevada 83.2 80 92 94 84 82.3 71.5 86.0 83 80.5 76.0 66.0 76 46

New Hampshire 88.8 85 93 94 75 76 81 89.5 92 78.1 70 74 65 44

New Jersey 90.9 87 97.0 97.1 93 84.8 84.2 95.0 92 84.6 75.8 80.1 73 63

New Mexico 73.9 66 86 86 — 73.1 69 79.3 — 69.0 71.1 65.6 53 46

New York 82.3 69 88.9 89.2 77 71.6 72.9 90.1 84 76.4 31.1 56.9 55.9 61

North Carolina 86.3 84 93.4 — — 80.0 83.2 89.6 84.1 80.4 68.4 69.1 67.2 73

North Dakota 88.1 72 89 — — 75 76 91.4 — 75 68 69 52 71

Ohio 82.1 70 90.0 — — 72.8 68.6 85.6 77.1 70.9 64.5 51.4 50.7 52

Oklahoma 81.8 81.1 86 87 74 78.9 77.2 83.3 83.9 74.9 61 58.3 67 61

Oregon 78.7 65 88 91 75 74.6 68 80.1 78 72.4 56 60.6 54.1 —

Pennsylvania 85.9 79 92.4 92.5 90 73.7 72.1 90.5 78.6 77.9 65.8 70.2 70 —

Rhode Island 84.0 69 91 <> ≥50% 77 83 87.3 78 77.0 72 62 57 ≥50%

South Carolina 81.0 73 93 — — 80.5 76.9 83.6 — 83.2 80.3 52.1 64 48

South Dakota 84.1 50 87 <> ≥80% 71 75 89.9 80 69 77 63 60 —

Tennessee 90.0 90 95 95 91 83.1 83.7 93.0 — 83.5 71 73.0 75 67

Texas 90.0 85 96.1 96.4 86 88.2 86.5 93.6 91.4 87.3 77.2 77.9 80.0 63

Utah 87.0 77 89 92 85 78.1 76 89.3 87 77.4 70 70.0 — —

Vermont 85.1 <> 72 <> <> 79 70 86.2 80 76 58 68 60 —

Virginia 87.5 84 94.6 94.6 93 73.5 83.8 91.8 90.8 79.6 57.2 61.2 60 63

Washington 86.7 71 91.6 93.0 81 83.2 80.1 88.0 86.7 79.9 75.7 69.9 64.5 70

West Virginia 90.2 87 ≥95% ≥95% ≥50% 92 86 90.4 86 88.0 93 77 87 72

Wisconsin 89.7 78 91 <> ≥90% 82.4 69.5 93.6 85 80.3 70 68.6 70 51

Wyoming 81.7 59 86 <> ≥50% 75 77 83.8 78 70 61 63 62 —

Puerto Rico4 73.9 — — — — 73.9 — 58 74 72.4 57 71.0 75 <>

— Not available. States submit using an approved combination of the eleven Racial and Ethnic Categories. For publication, those categories are rolled into the seven Major Racial and Ethnic Categories. For more information on how categories are combined, see the EDFacts File Specification page (https://www2.ed.gov/about/inits/ed/edfacts/sy-17-18-nonxml.html) and/or the data notes referenced below.

<> Data were suppressed to protect the confidentiality of individual student data.

≥ Greater than or equal to. The estimate has been top coded to protect the confidentiality of individual student data. Rates reported as whole numbers are rounded to protect the confidentiality of individual students.

1 Data for Asian, Hawaiian Native/Pacific Islander, and Two or more races students are being published by NCES for the third time in school year 2017–18. Not all states report using all of the additional subgroups. Subgroups that are not reported by a state appear as “— Not Available”. California and Hawaii report using the additional racial subgroup “FILIPINO”. The cohort and resulting rate for the “Asian/Pacific Islander” in California and Hawaii include students reported using the “FILIPINO” category.”

2 Data for Homeless enrolled and Foster care students are being published by NCES for the first time in school year 2017–18. These data are being published exactly as states reported them.

3 United States totals include 50 states and the District of Columbia only except for the American Indian/Alaska Native total which is 49 states (excluding Hawaii) and the District of Columbia.

4 Puerto Rico submitted the 4-year ACGR for the first time in school year 2017–18. Previously Puerto Rico had submitted a 3-year rate and was not included in this table. Puerto Rico's Hispanic Rate combines their reported "Hispanic" and "Puerto Rican" cohorts.

NOTE: The 4-year ACGR is the number of students who graduate in 4 years with a regular high school diploma divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class. From the beginning of 9th grade (or the earliest high school grade), students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is “adjusted” by adding any students who subsequently transfer into the cohort and subtracting any students who subsequently transfer out, emigrate to another country, or die. There are some differences in how states implemented the requirements for the ACGR, leading to the potential for differences across states in how the rates are calculated. This is particularly applicable to the population of children with disabilities. Black includes African American, Hispanic includes Latino, Asian/Pacific Islander includes Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, and American Indian includes Alaska Native. Race categories exclude Hispanic origin unless specified. Variances of +/– 5 percentage points from year–to–year for any subgroup over 50 in cohort size were addressed with states through ED’s Coordinated Data Quality Review. For additional information on such fluctuations and other pertinent information regarding the use of these data, please refer to the data notes on the EDFacts Data Files Page: https://www2.ed.gov/about/inits/ed/edfacts/data-files/index.html.