|Return to Data Tables
|Download Excel (24 KB)
Table 1. Public high school 4-year adjusted cohort graduation rate (ACGR), by race/ethnicity and selected demographic characteristics for the United States, the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico: School year 2017–18
|Percent of students
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|State
|Total
| American
Indian/
Alaska
Native
|Total
|Asian1
|Hawaiian
Native/
Pacific
Islander1
|Hispanic
|Black
|White
|Two or
more
races1
|Economically
disadvantaged
|Limited
English
proficiency
|Students
with
disabilities
|Homeless
enrolled2
|Foster
care2
|United States3
|85.3
|73.5
|92.2
|—
|—
|81.0
|79.0
|89.1
|—
|79.5
|68.3
|67.1
|—
|—
|Alabama
|90.0
|90
|94
|94
|85
|87.6
|87.7
|91.5
|91
|84.4
|64
|68.0
|78
|77
|Alaska
|78.5
|69
|84
|88
|74
|76
|73
|83.7
|74
|71.9
|61
|57
|57
|55
|Arizona
|78.7
|67.8
|89
|90
|76
|75.7
|73.7
|83.4
|75
|73.0
|47
|67.7
|52
|45
|Arkansas
|89.2
|84
|88
|95
|73
|85.8
|85.6
|91.2
|90
|86.8
|83
|84.6
|81
|74
|California
|83.0
|70.5
|93.0
|93.6
|81
|80.6
|73.3
|87.0
|73.2
|79.6
|67.9
|66.3
|68.9
|53.1
|Colorado
|80.8
|68
|89
|90
|74
|73.4
|74.4
|85.3
|83
|70.7
|67.0
|58.6
|55.4
|25
|Connecticut
|88.4
|85
|96
|<>
|≥90%
|78.6
|80.6
|93.4
|88
|79.5
|67
|65.0
|70
|48
|Delaware
|86.9
|76
|95
|<>
|≥50%
|82
|83.2
|89.9
|91
|78
|69
|69
|83
|62
|District of Columbia
|68.5
|<>
|88
|<>
|<>
|65
|67.0
|89
|≥90%
|58.9
|56
|47
|44
|46
|Florida
|86.3
|80
|95.5
|95.8
|89
|85.4
|81.2
|89.3
|87.3
|82.3
|75.2
|77.4
|73.9
|50
|Georgia
|81.6
|77
|90.3
|—
|—
|74.6
|79.4
|84.9
|82.0
|77.1
|57.9
|61.1
|61
|37
|Hawaii
|84.5
|—
|84.6
|92
|76.7
|80
|82
|86
|—
|79.5
|68
|64
|66
|57
|Idaho
|80.7
|61
|83
|86
|72
|75.9
|71
|82.3
|74
|72.3
|76
|59
|58
|47
|Illinois
|86.5
|80
|93.9
|94.1
|84
|82.0
|77.6
|91.1
|85.5
|78.7
|72.0
|71.6
|67.8
|56
|Indiana
|88.1
|84
|95
|96
|83
|84.3
|79.4
|90.0
|84.9
|84.5
|69
|72.6
|82
|68
|Iowa
|91.4
|76
|91
|93
|75
|83.9
|81
|93.2
|88
|84.4
|79
|76.5
|73
|76
|Kansas
|87.2
|79
|93
|93
|81
|81.3
|79
|89.7
|86
|80.0
|80.5
|80.0
|68
|61
|Kentucky
|90.3
|89
|95
|95
|85
|83
|82.0
|91.9
|88
|87.8
|70
|74.8
|84
|—
|Louisiana
|81.4
|89
|92
|92
|76
|68
|78.1
|85.5
|81
|75.5
|36
|59.3
|60
|35
|Maine
|86.7
|71
|92
|<>
|≥80%
|83
|78
|87.3
|79
|77.8
|76
|74
|57
|56
|Maryland
|87.1
|90
|96.2
|96.5
|84
|72.2
|84.8
|93.2
|90
|78.8
|51.0
|66.8
|67
|59
|Massachusetts
|87.8
|83
|94.3
|94.3
|90
|73.8
|80.1
|92.2
|87
|77.4
|64.1
|72.4
|71
|61
|Michigan
|80.6
|70
|91.0
|91.2
|87
|74.4
|70.0
|83.9
|74.9
|70.0
|71.2
|57.5
|57.0
|40
|Minnesota
|83.2
|51
|86.5
|86.6
|76
|66.8
|67.4
|88.4
|72
|70.2
|65.7
|62.3
|47
|—
|Mississippi
|84.0
|86
|93
|<>
|≥80%
|79
|80.7
|87.7
|82
|80.8
|55
|38.4
|71
|80
|Missouri
|89.2
|87
|92
|—
|—
|84.7
|80.0
|91.6
|88
|82.1
|71
|75.8
|76
|69
|Montana
|86.4
|68
|90
|93
|76
|79
|80
|89.4
|82
|78.0
|63
|77
|66
|75
|Nebraska
|88.7
|71
|82
|<>
|≥80%
|80.9
|78
|92.5
|85
|81.2
|49
|69
|59
|—
|Nevada
|83.2
|80
|92
|94
|84
|82.3
|71.5
|86.0
|83
|80.5
|76.0
|66.0
|76
|46
|New Hampshire
|88.8
|85
|93
|94
|75
|76
|81
|89.5
|92
|78.1
|70
|74
|65
|44
|New Jersey
|90.9
|87
|97.0
|97.1
|93
|84.8
|84.2
|95.0
|92
|84.6
|75.8
|80.1
|73
|63
|New Mexico
|73.9
|66
|86
|86
|—
|73.1
|69
|79.3
|—
|69.0
|71.1
|65.6
|53
|46
|New York
|82.3
|69
|88.9
|89.2
|77
|71.6
|72.9
|90.1
|84
|76.4
|31.1
|56.9
|55.9
|61
|North Carolina
|86.3
|84
|93.4
|—
|—
|80.0
|83.2
|89.6
|84.1
|80.4
|68.4
|69.1
|67.2
|73
|North Dakota
|88.1
|72
|89
|—
|—
|75
|76
|91.4
|—
|75
|68
|69
|52
|71
|Ohio
|82.1
|70
|90.0
|—
|—
|72.8
|68.6
|85.6
|77.1
|70.9
|64.5
|51.4
|50.7
|52
|Oklahoma
|81.8
|81.1
|86
|87
|74
|78.9
|77.2
|83.3
|83.9
|74.9
|61
|58.3
|67
|61
|Oregon
|78.7
|65
|88
|91
|75
|74.6
|68
|80.1
|78
|72.4
|56
|60.6
|54.1
|—
|Pennsylvania
|85.9
|79
|92.4
|92.5
|90
|73.7
|72.1
|90.5
|78.6
|77.9
|65.8
|70.2
|70
|—
|Rhode Island
|84.0
|69
|91
|<>
|≥50%
|77
|83
|87.3
|78
|77.0
|72
|62
|57
|≥50%
|South Carolina
|81.0
|73
|93
|—
|—
|80.5
|76.9
|83.6
|—
|83.2
|80.3
|52.1
|64
|48
|South Dakota
|84.1
|50
|87
|<>
|≥80%
|71
|75
|89.9
|80
|69
|77
|63
|60
|—
|Tennessee
|90.0
|90
|95
|95
|91
|83.1
|83.7
|93.0
|—
|83.5
|71
|73.0
|75
|67
|Texas
|90.0
|85
|96.1
|96.4
|86
|88.2
|86.5
|93.6
|91.4
|87.3
|77.2
|77.9
|80.0
|63
|Utah
|87.0
|77
|89
|92
|85
|78.1
|76
|89.3
|87
|77.4
|70
|70.0
|—
|—
|Vermont
|85.1
|<>
|72
|<>
|<>
|79
|70
|86.2
|80
|76
|58
|68
|60
|—
|Virginia
|87.5
|84
|94.6
|94.6
|93
|73.5
|83.8
|91.8
|90.8
|79.6
|57.2
|61.2
|60
|63
|Washington
|86.7
|71
|91.6
|93.0
|81
|83.2
|80.1
|88.0
|86.7
|79.9
|75.7
|69.9
|64.5
|70
|West Virginia
|90.2
|87
|≥95%
|≥95%
|≥50%
|92
|86
|90.4
|86
|88.0
|93
|77
|87
|72
|Wisconsin
|89.7
|78
|91
|<>
|≥90%
|82.4
|69.5
|93.6
|85
|80.3
|70
|68.6
|70
|51
|Wyoming
|81.7
|59
|86
|<>
|≥50%
|75
|77
|83.8
|78
|70
|61
|63
|62
|—
|Puerto Rico4
|73.9
|—
|—
|—
|—
|73.9
|—
|58
|74
|72.4
|57
|71.0
|75
|<>
|— Not available. States submit using an approved combination of the eleven Racial and Ethnic Categories. For publication, those categories are rolled into the seven Major Racial and Ethnic Categories. For more information on how categories are combined, see the EDFacts File Specification page (https://www2.ed.gov/about/inits/ed/edfacts/sy-17-18-nonxml.html) and/or the data notes referenced below.
|<> Data were suppressed to protect the confidentiality of individual student data.
|≥ Greater than or equal to. The estimate has been top coded to protect the confidentiality of individual student data. Rates reported as whole numbers are rounded to protect the confidentiality of individual students.
|1 Data for Asian, Hawaiian Native/Pacific Islander, and Two or more races students are being published by NCES for the third time in school year 2017–18. Not all states report using all of the additional subgroups. Subgroups that are not reported by a state appear as “— Not Available”. California and Hawaii report using the additional racial subgroup “FILIPINO”. The cohort and resulting rate for the “Asian/Pacific Islander” in California and Hawaii include students reported using the “FILIPINO” category.”
|2 Data for Homeless enrolled and Foster care students are being published by NCES for the first time in school year 2017–18. These data are being published exactly as states reported them.
|3 United States totals include 50 states and the District of Columbia only except for the American Indian/Alaska Native total which is 49 states (excluding Hawaii) and the District of Columbia.
|4 Puerto Rico submitted the 4-year ACGR for the first time in school year 2017–18. Previously Puerto Rico had submitted a 3-year rate and was not included in this table. Puerto Rico's Hispanic Rate combines their reported "Hispanic" and "Puerto Rican" cohorts.
|NOTE: The 4-year ACGR is the number of students who graduate in 4 years with a regular high school diploma divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class. From the beginning of 9th grade (or the earliest high school grade), students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is “adjusted” by adding any students who subsequently transfer into the cohort and subtracting any students who subsequently transfer out, emigrate to another country, or die. There are some differences in how states implemented the requirements for the ACGR, leading to the potential for differences across states in how the rates are calculated. This is particularly applicable to the population of children with disabilities. Black includes African American, Hispanic includes Latino, Asian/Pacific Islander includes Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, and American Indian includes Alaska Native. Race categories exclude Hispanic origin unless specified. Variances of +/– 5 percentage points from year–to–year for any subgroup over 50 in cohort size were addressed with states through ED’s Coordinated Data Quality Review. For additional information on such fluctuations and other pertinent information regarding the use of these data, please refer to the data notes on the EDFacts Data Files Page: https://www2.ed.gov/about/inits/ed/edfacts/data-files/index.html.
|SOURCE: EDFacts Data Group 695, School year 2017–18; As of September 23, 2019, for all states except Utah; Utah data were submitted last and as from November 7, 2019.
|Return to Data Tables
|Download Excel (24 KB)